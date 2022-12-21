Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Box, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,223 shares of company stock worth $8,096,478. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
