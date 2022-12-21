Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

