Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 974 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

MACK stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.90. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

