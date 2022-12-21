Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Innospec Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

