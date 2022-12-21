Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

