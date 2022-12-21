JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of JanOne stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. JanOne has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About JanOne

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 150.79%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

