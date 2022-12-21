Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

