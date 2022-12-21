Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 690,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MOGO stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.63. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

