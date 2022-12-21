Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

GHM opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Graham by 22.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

