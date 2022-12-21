Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 192.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

