IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IES Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IES by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 109.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IES by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. IES has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.