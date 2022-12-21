Hasbro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 55,575 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,237% compared to the average volume of 4,158 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

