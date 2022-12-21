Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GET opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento ( NASDAQ:GET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.