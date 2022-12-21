Traders Purchase High Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 18,740 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 10,955 put options.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,536,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

