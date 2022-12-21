DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 25,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 12,100 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

