Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

