Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.12.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

