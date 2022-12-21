Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.12.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
