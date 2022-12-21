LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

