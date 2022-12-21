Credit Suisse Group Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $106.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

CNC opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. Centene has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.



