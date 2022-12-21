Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
