Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $43.50

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $522.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

