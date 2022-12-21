Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $261.90 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average is $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 284.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

