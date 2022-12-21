Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $279.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN opened at $261.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

