Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $89.39 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
