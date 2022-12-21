Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 45.65.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 107.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,501 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,456 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

