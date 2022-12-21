Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $39,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

