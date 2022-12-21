Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Cormark reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

