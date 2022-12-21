Analysts Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.55) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.07 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

