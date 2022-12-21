AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Financial Contrast

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 1.99 $622.00 million $1.60 11.97 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 2 0 2.33 Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

