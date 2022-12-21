Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.