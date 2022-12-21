CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

