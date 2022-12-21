Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

