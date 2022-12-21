Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

