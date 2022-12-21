Traders Purchase Large Volume of DigitalBridge Group Put Options (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,411 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 592% compared to the average daily volume of 637 put options.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

