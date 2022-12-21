iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,446 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

