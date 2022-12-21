Analyzing Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) & East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East Resources Acquisition and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 1 3 6 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $330.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Ameriprise Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.44 $2.76 billion $23.98 12.85

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18% Ameriprise Financial 19.17% 61.53% 1.71%

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats East Resources Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

