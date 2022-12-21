Financial Survey: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.24%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIT Mining and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50% Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.01 -$60.52 million ($0.68) -0.27 Clarivate $1.88 billion 2.89 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.18

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

