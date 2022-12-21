Comparing Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -20.89% -0.78% -0.35% Safe-T Group -85.00% -58.15% -42.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paycor HCM and Safe-T Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $429.39 million 10.27 -$119.64 million ($0.56) -44.77 Safe-T Group $10.28 million 0.77 -$13.13 million ($4.17) -0.58

Safe-T Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe-T Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paycor HCM and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 4 4 0 2.50 Safe-T Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $34.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.95%. Safe-T Group has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,253.31%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

