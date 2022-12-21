Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Critical Survey

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 0.61 -$9.05 million ($0.76) -0.20 Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.75 -$387.77 million ($1.44) -5.06

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oblong and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 556.17%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 137.31%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Risk and Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -389.08% -74.66% -63.06% Dada Nexus -28.88% -30.01% -23.75%

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Oblong on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

