Reviewing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.69, indicating that its stock price is 369% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gemini Group Global and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Profitability

BRC has a consensus price target of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 123.50%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

This table compares Gemini Group Global and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A BRC -29.45% -772.78% 102.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Group Global and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 5.63 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Gemini Group Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Summary

BRC beats Gemini Group Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

