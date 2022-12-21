Infosys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the average volume of 884 call options.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 289.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 120.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

