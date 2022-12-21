Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Put Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,125 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 5,223 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.