Stock Traders Buy High Volume of RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 152% compared to the average volume of 6,129 call options.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.51. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 175.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

