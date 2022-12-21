Stock Traders Buy High Volume of RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 152% compared to the average volume of 6,129 call options.
RLX Technology Price Performance
Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.51. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
