SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

