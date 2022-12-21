Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 0.6 %

TWIN opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

