StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 266,311 shares of company stock worth $363,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

