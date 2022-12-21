StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Insider Activity

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 266,311 shares of company stock worth $363,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

