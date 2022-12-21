StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
