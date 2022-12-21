Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

