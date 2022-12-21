Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

