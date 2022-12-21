Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.07.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
