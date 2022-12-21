Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $13.09 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

