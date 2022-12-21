Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $13.09 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

