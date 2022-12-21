Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

